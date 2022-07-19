Canada & the Netherlands are Pilot Countries for WEF's Agenda 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek Says Canada & the Netherlands are Pilot Countries for the World Economic Forum
"We basically serve as these pilot countries for the rollout of this 2030 agenda for the World Economic Forum"
Credit: ChiefNerd