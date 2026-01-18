EU-Mercosur Trade Deal: Babylonian Beast Prelude!

The European Union just signed a trade deal (January 17, 2026) with the Mercosur block of countries. Is this a big deal? This is the largest trade deal Brussels or Latin America has ever concluded and it involves all the nations in the European Union six (including Venezuela)and all the nations in the Mercosur block of nations covering 700 million people. Yes. This is a big deal.

This deal has been over 25 years in the making. EU President Ursula von der Leyen said, “We choose fair trade over tariffs, we choose productive, long-term partnership over isolation, and above all, we intend to deliver real and tangible benefits to our peoples and companies.

What was the driving force behind concluding a trade deal that was in the making for over 25 years? Donald Trump!

But are there any downsides to the trade deal? Are there any Biblical prophecies that are being fulfilled right now, before our very eyes, at least partially? Spoiler alert – yes. Dr. Thiel brings the world news of this trade event into the light of Bible prophecy.

How so? The time is getting short. Babylon is beginning to rise. As far back as 2008 Dr. Thiel’s revealed understanding of Biblical prophecy has inspired him to warn of the soon coming Beast dominating world trade. This is one of the pieces falling into place.

Watch this video as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy on world events, and where they are leading!





Here is a link to a related article titled 'Mercosur deal: A step in the rise of the end time European Babylonian Beast?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/mercosur-deal-a-step-in-the-rise-of-the-end-time-european-babylonian-beast/





Here is your link to one of the free eBooks offered by the Continuing Church of God in this video - Unintended Consequences and Donald Trump’s Presidency https://www.cogwriter.com/DonaldTrumpBookUnintended.pdf