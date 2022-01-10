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FAR TOO MANY PEOPLE IN 2022 ARE SAYING "WHY SERVE GOD WHEN THE DEVIL HAS ALL THE POWER??" PART ONE
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THIS IS ONE OF THE GREATEST LIES EVER TOLD IN ALL CREATION AND ONE OF THE QUESTIONS MANY PEOPLE IN SOCIETY ARE BEGINNING TO ASK.
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