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Brass & Iron Bonus: Inaugural Address 5-min cut
Brass & Iron 🍊
Brass & Iron 🍊
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32 views • December 31, 2021
This is the 5 minute cut of a speech that occurred on January 20, 2017. Looking back Trump’s inaugural address was stunning. He lays out exactly where he wants to take America and the fate for the Deep State. If you are a Q follower you will want to review this.
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Inaugural Speech
https://youtu.be/pHtNOoN5rhk
Fair Use
Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Tags
#Beginning; #Q; #Trump; #Patriots; #Maga

This is the 5 minute cut of a speech If you are a Q follower you will want to review this.
Follow Me
https://pilled.net/#/profile/101090
https://gab.com/Nppatterson40
https://rumble.com/c/WD40
https://gettr.com/user/thewd_40
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/csgxknhazFBm/
https://odysee.com/@TheWD40:c?r=3PV4WD6hsigegHYMpXH8nmh817qxoHvD
Link
Inaugural Speech
https://youtu.be/pHtNOoN5rhk



Fair Use

Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Keywords
trumppatriotsqmagabeginning
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy