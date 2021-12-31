Brass & Iron Bonus: Inaugural Address 5-min cut

This is the 5 minute cut of a speech that occurred on January 20, 2017. Looking back Trump’s inaugural address was stunning. He lays out exactly where he wants to take America and the fate for the Deep State. If you are a Q follower you will want to review this.Follow MeLinkInaugural SpeechFair UseCopyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.Tags#Beginning; #Q; #Trump; #Patriots; #MagaThis is the 5 minute cut of a speech If you are a Q follower you will want to review this.Follow MeLinkInaugural SpeechFair UseCopyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.