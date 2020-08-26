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THE END IS HERE.
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142 views • August 26, 2020
SANHEDRIN PETITIONS TO GOVT TO BLOW SHOFAR ON TEMPLE MOUNT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE TEMPLE DESTRUCTION
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/157145/sanhedrin-petitions-to-govt-to-blow-shofar-on-temple-mount-for-first-time-since-temple-destruction/
Israeli Rabbi Says He’s Already Holding Meetings With Messiah
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/israeli-rabbi-says-hes-already-holding-meetings-with-messiah/
lull before the storm / lights-out event
https://444prophecynews.com/lull-before-the-storm-lights-out-event-elizabeth-marie/
The End is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-is-here-cryptic1/
The End is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-is-here-cryptic1/
The Perfect Storm is Upon Us – Monique Bizet
https://444prophecynews.com/the-perfect-storm-is-upon-us-monique-bizet/
URGENT!!! URGENT!!!
CALLING ALL MY WARRIORS TO ACTIVE DUTY!!!
https://444prophecynews.com/urgent-urgent-calling-all-my-warriors-to-active-duty-victoria-ang/
THIS IS A TIME TO GO TO YOUR PRAYER CLOSETS
https://444prophecynews.com/this-is-a-time-to-go-to-your-prayer-closets-stephen-hanson/
JERUSALEM MY CHOSEN LAND.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iFKPkA8dWc
THE DESTROYING ANGEL IS APPROACHING EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmMdVapuoJE
My Judgements are Just and My Ways are PERFECT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poG3wOyTwB4
Be on your guard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd3tUcOQ2D0
COMPILATION OF MSGS/WORDS: SEP-TIMBER...TEETERING ON THE BRINK OF DESTRUCTION, USA! PT 1 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ5yxmP1Y5k
_______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL!
(If you are led to bless this ministry, we have a link to our paypal below the
Livestream window on our Twitch channel...we also have a paypal link on the home page of our website at teamjesus222.com
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/157145/sanhedrin-petitions-to-govt-to-blow-shofar-on-temple-mount-for-first-time-since-temple-destruction/
Israeli Rabbi Says He’s Already Holding Meetings With Messiah
https://www.israeltoday.co.il/read/israeli-rabbi-says-hes-already-holding-meetings-with-messiah/
lull before the storm / lights-out event
https://444prophecynews.com/lull-before-the-storm-lights-out-event-elizabeth-marie/
The End is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-is-here-cryptic1/
The End is Here – Cryptic1
https://444prophecynews.com/the-end-is-here-cryptic1/
The Perfect Storm is Upon Us – Monique Bizet
https://444prophecynews.com/the-perfect-storm-is-upon-us-monique-bizet/
URGENT!!! URGENT!!!
CALLING ALL MY WARRIORS TO ACTIVE DUTY!!!
https://444prophecynews.com/urgent-urgent-calling-all-my-warriors-to-active-duty-victoria-ang/
THIS IS A TIME TO GO TO YOUR PRAYER CLOSETS
https://444prophecynews.com/this-is-a-time-to-go-to-your-prayer-closets-stephen-hanson/
JERUSALEM MY CHOSEN LAND.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6iFKPkA8dWc
THE DESTROYING ANGEL IS APPROACHING EARTH
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmMdVapuoJE
My Judgements are Just and My Ways are PERFECT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poG3wOyTwB4
Be on your guard
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cd3tUcOQ2D0
COMPILATION OF MSGS/WORDS: SEP-TIMBER...TEETERING ON THE BRINK OF DESTRUCTION, USA! PT 1 OF 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZ5yxmP1Y5k
_______________________________________________________
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL!
(If you are led to bless this ministry, we have a link to our paypal below the
Livestream window on our Twitch channel...we also have a paypal link on the home page of our website at teamjesus222.com
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