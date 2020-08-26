THE END IS HERE.

SANHEDRIN PETITIONS TO GOVT TO BLOW SHOFAR ON TEMPLE MOUNT FOR FIRST TIME SINCE TEMPLE DESTRUCTIONIsraeli Rabbi Says He’s Already Holding Meetings With Messiahlull before the storm / lights-out eventThe End is Here – Cryptic1The End is Here – Cryptic1The Perfect Storm is Upon Us – Monique BizetURGENT!!! URGENT!!!CALLING ALL MY WARRIORS TO ACTIVE DUTY!!!THIS IS A TIME TO GO TO YOUR PRAYER CLOSETSJERUSALEM MY CHOSEN LAND.THE DESTROYING ANGEL IS APPROACHING EARTHMy Judgements are Just and My Ways are PERFECTBe on your guardCOMPILATION OF MSGS/WORDS: SEP-TIMBER...TEETERING ON THE BRINK OF DESTRUCTION, USA! PT 1 OF 2_______________________________________________________TEAMJESUS222.COMALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),& BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL!(If you are led to bless this ministry, we have a link to our paypal below theLivestream window on our Twitch channel...we also have a paypal link on the home page of our website at teamjesus222.com