RT News - January 11 2025 6AM GMT

January 11, 2025

As Southern California’s skies billow with smoke amid raging fires still burning Los Angeles. 11 are confirmed dead, over 10,000 structures gone and the State’s democratic leadership is scrambling to evade responsibility Nicolas Maduro takes the Venezuelan presidential oath of office for a third term. He pledges - his life, body and soul to the people of the nation - as he takes on foreign governments looking to bring him down. As Donald Trump has his eyes set on Greenland, his circulating video of locals looking to cash in on the exchange. That’s as the US zeros in on the islands rare earth mineral resources.









