13. The Assyrians - Empire of Iron
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
124 followers
32 views • 1 day ago

In the lowlands of Northern Iraq, a series of enormous cities lie crumbling in ruins...


In this episode, find out about one of the most remarkable ancient civilizations: the society known today as the neo-Assyrian Empire. Discover how the Assyrians built their empire out of the ashes of the Bronze Age, and built an empire of iron that lasted for centuries. Explore the extraordinary flourishing of art and technology that they fostered. And finally, discover what happened to cause their final, devastating collapse.

historydocumentarycivilizationassyriaempires
