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FIRST COURT CASE AGAINST MANDATORY VACCINATION: ATTORNEY INTERVIEW
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171 views • March 26, 2021
In this interview, Spiro is joined by Attorney Ana Garner of New Mexico. Garner represents her client Isaac Legaretta, an officer at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and a military veteran, who is suing the county over its new policy for first responders to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
NM Stands Up!
https://nmstandsup.org
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
Attorney Garner explains the significance of this case and what is at stake, as it is the first of its kind and may set a new standard for legal precedent regarding mandatory vaccination. Garner says she is prepared to take this case to the Supreme Court if necessary.
Spiro and Ana Garner also discuss another case of her’s that is ongoing currently. A case that challenges not only the Governor of New Mexico, but the emergency itself.
NM Stands Up!
https://nmstandsup.org
Show Notes: https://www.activistpost.com/2021/03/its-here-first-court-case-against-mandatory-vaccination-attorney-interview.html
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