Planetary Acquisition

Here, I outline the plan to take over the world.





You have two choices:





1) The Rothschilds take over the world

or

2) The Grey aliens take over the world





And minute 9:00 I ask, "Is there a third choice? I don't think so."





After minute 12:00, I received a retrocausality download from 1:32 am Sept. 8th, 2025 so I broke down and cried.





The link to the Timothy Good video I mentioned at the very beginning is:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjLCQvDG_0s . You can go directly to minute 3:30 of:

Expert Believes Aliens Are Hybridising With Humans To Take Over Earth | Uncovering Aliens





Richard Dolan’s August 31, 2019 video, "Defeating the Narcissists in Ufology. Richard Dolan The Big Picture." is at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqpWk_MG_0E&t=508s





On Jan. 31, from 8:30 am - 10:00 am, I met with the Council of 9, led by Eric Huysmans at video: Dimensional Ascension with Eric Huysmans at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyPb0yO62GpU/ and we decided to act upon the instructions of the mantids on the mothership at: University Galacticus video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/qKdEoCTIcdnK/ .





What we were seriously dwelling upon, is a video by Jeff Selver, who is at https://www.jeffselver.com . Jeff's video is, "How I Met the Federation of Planets Part 1" at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LedfxV6rP2I&t=4st=4st=4s. Please go to minute 52:00, if you will.





His book "The Rising" also describes (this) particular meeting he had with the mantis he described. There is a second mantis, referred to, two paragraphs above this paragraph. The reason there are brackets around (this) above, is because of a particular notation system that Brian Ruhe developed in the summer of 1979, referring to time. What happened (what is happening now) [what will happen in the future] is that minutes after the meeting which Jeff describes, in the video above, that mantis he saw, went into an adjoining room. There, it is like a Bot, described in Theravada Buddhism, as a place only for Buddhist monks, where no lay people are allowed to enter. The Bot or Ubosot (Ordination hall) is the main prayer room and one of the most important structures of the whole monastery. In my Ajahn Chah, Buddhist tradition at: https://forestsangha.org/ we call the monastery a wat but the Bot is the building within the wat where monks get ordained. The bot is a rectangular shaped building with the main entrance facing East. Usually the walls are decorated with murals of the Ramakien, the Thai version of the Indian epic Ramayana or of the Jataka, the stories that tell about the previous lives of the Buddha.





A bot is surrounded by eight boundary stones called sima or sema, that are placed outside the bot in a rectangular shape. A bot and a viharn will usually have similar characteristics, but a viharn does not have the sima stone markers. More info is at https://www.renown-travel.com/temples/templeterminology.html





In the room (space) [dimension], Jeff Selver described above, only mantises are allowed to be present (past) [future]. There were (are) [will be] 9 mantises in total. Presently, another one of those 9 mantises is currently bi-locating with Brian Anthony Ruhe. Brian Ruhe has just discovered, on Feb. 1, 2023 who is on the other end of his channel. It is this particular mantis.





That past event above (which one?), was held concurrently with the above event that happened on Jan. 31, 2023. Brian Ruhe was bi-locating with "his" mantid one minute after the Zoom meeting of 8:30 am - 10:00 am, Jan. 31, 2023. Indications of this were plainly stated on May 4, 2022 at the very first video linked at the top on this page: "The Revelation of the Method over Brian Ruhe - Part IV" at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BxzfY0sNzJgK/ .





The members of the Council of 9 may be different for Eric Huysmans. For Brian Ruhe, these nine mantises define the Council of 9, in his opinion.