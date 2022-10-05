Sig Sauer 365X Macro Holosun 507K Installation

Red dot sights are proving to be faster, easier and safer then traditional front and rear sights. Here I share my thoughts on the Holosun 507K red dot as I show you how to install it on the Sig Sauer 365X Macro compact. Holosun 507K red dot: https://amzn.to/3C7bYjl
