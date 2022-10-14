Glenn CALLS OUT Mitt Romney’s ‘REPREHENSIBLE’ behavior

Glenn Beck





Oct 13, 2022 The far-left hates the U.S. Constitution, which is exactly why they also dislike Senator Mike Lee. And now, the mainstream media is spewing lies about the Utah Senator, accusing him of supporting unconstitutional efforts to change the outcome of the 2020 election. But this couldn’t be FURTHER from the truth. In fact, in this clip, Glenn and Stu read text messages from Sen. Lee that prove the media's claims are false. So, why then does Mitt Romney continue to antagonize his GOP colleague? It’s ‘REPREHENSIBLE’ behavior, Glenn says. ‘SHAME ON YOU,' Mitt Romney.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs1v8qy0O9w



