Devolution Part 13 - Shadow Government, Patel Patriot, 3 Nov 2021

𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 13 - 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 3 𝐍𝐨𝐯 2021Patrick starts reading the Devolution article at 36:30 into the video.This video begins with some advertisements and Patrick covering other issues, as he waits to receive Patel's latest update of the article.Patel Patriot said in Devolution Part 12 that Part 13 would be a continuation of Part 12. However, he altered the subject to cover Trump's 7 Dec 2020 Executive Order 13961: Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience (FMR EO). Patel Patriot felt this Executive Order is significant enough to warrant an entire article.Patel Patriot makes the case that this Executive Order proves the validity of the devolution theory aligns with Trump's intentions:At 1:31:36 in this reading:"This entire introduction is Trump's way of telling us what he was about to do. Remember that this happened after the election was stolen from Trump. He was supposedly an outgoing President. Why would he even bother with some sort of continuity plan and strategy at this point of his Presidency unless there was something meaningful he was going to use it (FMR EO 13961, 7 Dec 2020) for. This alone is proof that devolution is real. It doesn't make sense for him to issue the FMR EO and the Strategy this late in the game unless they were going to use it. Trump is telling us they are implementing the proper "National Continuity Policy" to fight back against those who seek to destroy our country. Trump is telling us he is implementing devolution. It's all here."