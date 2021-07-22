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Clip 1: Dr. David Martin: Fauci Committed a Felony, What Rand Paul Should Have Done
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984 views • July 22, 2021
Dr. David Martin using supporting documents, explains Fauci committing a felony and how Rand Paul failed to have Fauci arrested and escorted out of the hearing with handcuffs for committing a felony. 18 US Code 1001
I have prepared a pdf of what Dr. David Martin refers into the video for you to freely use and share: https://files.catbox.moe/03315x.pdf
Download Fauci Dossier: https://files.catbox.moe/wewipd.pdf
Join the Dr. Martin's platform and unite with us to hold Fauci accountable for all of his crimes: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
I have prepared a pdf of what Dr. David Martin refers into the video for you to freely use and share: https://files.catbox.moe/03315x.pdf
Download Fauci Dossier: https://files.catbox.moe/wewipd.pdf
Join the Dr. Martin's platform and unite with us to hold Fauci accountable for all of his crimes: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
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