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Minsheng Bank’s “repayment of old loans and borrowing new loans” is to find “fools” to cover up corruptions and briberies committed by bank managers; after the NYSE delists the 3 CCP telecom carriers, the world will follow up, and the impacts include China-version cell phones won’t work abroad, and the CCP’s financial and manufacturing activities will be gradually and completely decoupled from the world