8/14/2024

God Is Orchestrating These Last Days

The Globalists actually have to be pretty impressed with what they have been able to do. They got the whole world to shut down over a cold virus. They got the most popular president in history out of office. They got the most despised crook in congress elected as he stayed in his basement. Now they have Kamala Harris all set to take office in January. What American’s vote for these people? If they did vote for them? God is allowing us the leaders we deserve around the world. He is bringing remedial judgment upon the world for our ungodly ways and sexual sin. And it first shows in low morality of the people and at the last in foolish leadership. That’s where we are today.