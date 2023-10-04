Anti-Wrestling Finishing Part 2 Below The Waist

Once you have learned how to effectively shut down the low line Wrestling you most like will find yourself Turtle Position Top and still have to finish the fight from there. For this Tuhon / Professor Allen J. Sachetti gives you multiple solutions.
