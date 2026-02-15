Are Governments Ready for Autonomous Intelligence? WORLD GOVERNMENT SUMMIT FEB. 2026

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_RBmICrqQz8

.

￼

￼

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

All of this information is readily available at the CIA reading room for anyone to look through.









Here is a declassified CIA document on MKULTRA where they openly discuss drugging the population.





"Drugs placed in food, water, coca-cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes… or even VACCINATIONS… that slowly create anxiety, hopelessness, tension or crushing depression over long periods."





READ THAT AGAIN...





This is real government paperwork.They literally wanted to depress & anxiety-max entire populations covertly. This is not fiction. This is page 1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/SPECIAL%20RESEARCH%20FOR%20ARTI%5B12885524%5D.pdf

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924





Converging Technologies

for Improving Human Performance

NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE

SCIENCE

NSF/DOC-sponsored report

Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science

Foundation

June 2002

https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

.

.

Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society

Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892





https://x.com/i/status/2019571527382102399





global disease surveillance network https://search.brave.com/search?q=global+disease+surveillance+network&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08b4005dd9dd06db94adaeba873cfeb2d643

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2017357914386674030





National Nanotechnology Initiative The Initiative and its Implementation Plan 2000 https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/nni_implementation_plan_2000.pdf

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2019579967458193840





(2018) Nanomaterials for Nanosensors: Opportunities and Sensors IEEE SENSORS https://rumble.com/v75axne-2018-nanomaterials-for-nanosensors-opportunities-and-sensors-ieee-sensors.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2019523982236754142





CORONA was developed for general nanonetworks, its principles are relevant to IoBNT systems aiming to connect biological nanomachines (e.g., engineered DNA tiles or molecular sensors) within the human body https://search.brave.com/search?q=corona+Nanonetworks+for+the+iobnt&source=web&summary=1&conversation=08b329fe305b340036e0caf146226604f643

￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2019534479409504354