Lilith's Demise - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2168
Lilith's Demise - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2168
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
Premieres 02/06/26, 05:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the deathcore band, Lilith's Demise, while on tour with Heavy//Hitter, Thus Spoke Zarathustra. Lilith's Demise is currently supporting their newest single, BALLBUSTER.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - October 26, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH LILITH’S DEMISE:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/lilithsdemise

Instagram - https://instagram.com/lilithsdemise

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@lilithsdemis3

Twitter - https://twitter.com/liliths_demise


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:38 Skip Intro

01:05 Driver's Area

03:55 Middle of the Van

07:39 Back of the Van


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:38Skip Intro

01:05Driver's Area

03:55Middle of the Van

07:39Back of the Van

11:13End Screen

