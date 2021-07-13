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Bill Gates Death Panels Tip of the Iceberg - Eugenics at it's best! Are you next?
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421 views • July 13, 2021
The trade off between caring for the elderly and disabled, or letting them die! Even I did not see this before, but thanks to Alex Jones, I am up to speed!
https://soundcloud.com/deathpanel/bill-gates-vs-public-health-041521
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
https://soundcloud.com/deathpanel/bill-gates-vs-public-health-041521
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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