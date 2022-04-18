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Captured Ukrainian opposition leader's wife appeals to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
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183 views • April 18, 2022
RT.
Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukraine's arrested opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, urges the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to influence President Zelensky and have her husband released.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v117kal-captured-ukrainian-opposition-leaders-wife-appeals-to-saudi-arabias-crown-p.html
Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Ukraine's arrested opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, urges the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, to influence President Zelensky and have her husband released.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v117kal-captured-ukrainian-opposition-leaders-wife-appeals-to-saudi-arabias-crown-p.html
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