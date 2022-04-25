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From The Cradle To The Grave EP33
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
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In this week's episode thenewprisonernumbersix and John Henry discuss The Global Corporatist Oligarchy's use of Indoctrination, Incorporation, and Death in mostly Democratic cities. Other stories include Ron DeSantis VS Everyone, The Trans Medical Industry, The Masks Are Away But The Emergency Stays, and more.

A copy of each week's Monologue and Source List are available on our Minds page and Substack. Check out our video content on Bitchute, Odysee, Rumble, and Brighteon. For audio versions you can find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, and many others. Make sure to Like and Subscribe wherever you find us and join the conversation by leaving your Comments wherever you can. You can follow The New Prisoners and thenewprisonernumbersix on Instagram and thenewprisonernumbersix on Gab or @newprisoner6 on Twitter.

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