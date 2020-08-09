Sad! Cuomo Begs The Rich To Return To State He Ruined!

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New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is desperately begging rich people to return to the state and to New York City. He's killed off the old people by sending Covid patients into nursing homes and he's killed off the economy by shutting down, but he's offered to cook a meal for any rich person who returns to the burned out shell of the former great city. Any takers? Plus in today's Report: LA Mayor: "Want to party? Try it without any electricity or water!" Houston begs people to get Covid tested after new "cases" continue to fall. And Sweden has advice on how to open schools. Should we listen to success?