© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fauci Lies and People Die. Watch this Video!
Follow
0
Share
Report
250 views • December 19, 2021
Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Senator, speaks to a government forum about Fauci's failures, not only with Covid, but also with AIDS. "Our response to Covid has been a miserable failure," he says. Fauci ignores natural immunity, vax injuries, second opinions, the fact that you can still get Covid after a vax and can still transmit it. The mandates are idiotic and pointless. Thousands of lives are being lost thanks to Fauci and his policies. Fauci promotes fear, ignores science, ignores therapy options, flip flops, and has failed our nation. The US has one of the highest Covid death rates in the world.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.