The Mark Of The Beast Exposed: The Days Of Noah Have Returned

The Mark of the Beast is no longer distant prophecy, it’s unfolding before our eyes. From Bill Gates’ vision of tattoo technology replacing smartphones, to Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain chip, to China’s artificial wombs and the rise of digital currencies. Literally every development is pushing humanity closer to a global Beast system. Governments across the world are silencing free speech, fueling antisemitism, and tightening control in a march toward One World Government. Jesus warned, “As in the days of Noah, so shall the coming of the Son of Man be.” Today, we see the same corruption, violence, and rebellion against God returning in our time. This gripping episode exposes how technology, politics, and prophecy are converging to prepare the world for the Mark of the Beast, and why the urgency of Christ’s return has never been clearer.