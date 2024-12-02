BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Does Yeshua celebrate Hanukkah or Christmas?
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
0
37 views • 4 months ago

Does Yeshua celebrate Hanukkah?

Do these verses have anything to do with Hanukkah?

Mat 24:15  "So when you see the abomination that causes desolation spoken about through the prophet Dani'el standing in the Holy Place" (let the reader understand the allusion), Mat 24:16  "that will be the time for those in Y'hudah to escape to the hills.


Joh 10:22 Then came Hanukkah in Yerushalayim. It was winter, Joh 10:23 and Yeshua was walking around inside the Temple area, in Shlomo's Colonnade.

Does Yeshua celebrate Chanukah? If so why, what would be the prophetic nature? If so how does it appear in the chapter as in order?


www.BGMCTV.org

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid
