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Tyrant of Week: Soros’ Keith Ellison
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49 views • May 21, 2020
$150,000 fine for a restaurant owner opening his business to survive? Keith Ellison, the former congressman from Ilhan Omar’s district, now Minnesota AG with funding from Soros, fines the man BEFORE he opens for merely SAYING he will
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