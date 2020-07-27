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BREAKING US Territory Orders Gun and Ammo Confiscation Ahead of hurricaine
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865 views • July 27, 2020
REMEMBER THIS? It's not just the virus. It's ANY excuse. And it's hurricane season.
Without private property rights, none of the other rights can be defended. What are you going to do with no gun, no money, and no car, for starters.
Without private property rights, none of the other rights can be defended. What are you going to do with no gun, no money, and no car, for starters.
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