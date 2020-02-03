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Why so Many Extreme Weather Events Globally at the Moment (941)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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231 views • February 03, 2020
With the continued weakening of solar activity the intensity of global weather extremes is also following lock step. These are a handful of examples from the beginning of 2020 including a severe cool down and rare snowfall across the Middle east as Saudi Arabia set to break all time cold records, snows in Egypt, UAE and Egypt. Locust swarms seen from five miles darkening skies in East Africa, tremendous snows in Taiwan, 1200 emergency calls for help during one hail storm in Australia. Crop losses and spring planting to be effected in 2020.

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#middleeast snow #climateextremes #hailstorm #atmosphericcompression #indooragriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
Sunrise Fertile Crescent
Canberra hail storm: Wild weather lashes ACT causing wide-ranging damage https://www.theland.com.au/story/6589...
Mid East Temperature maps https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
African temperature models https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Cold surge brings snow to mountainous areas of Taiwan https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news...
Record snowfall on Taiwan's Yushan peak - nearly 10 inches in 17 hours https://www.sott.net/article/428405-R...
Videos of snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/saudi...
https://www.sott.net/article/427144-V...
Cold wave grips northern Saudi Arabia, meteorologists fear strongest cold snap ever https://watchers.news/2020/01/30/seve...
A locust swarm of biblical proportions is plaguing eastern Africa https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Epic snowfall rates hit Newfoundland and Labrador, St. John's declares a state emergency https://watchers.news/2020/01/17/powe...
Historic blizzard sets new all-time daily snowfall record -- Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada https://watchers.news/2020/01/20/hist...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EOm0i1aWo...
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Keywords
changesearthcoolingextremeglobalwarmingweatheranimalclimatechangeadapt2030extremeweathergrandsolarminimumanomalieseddyglobalwarmingclimatecrisiscosmicraysdaviddubyneeconomiccrisis
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