Why so Many Extreme Weather Events Globally at the Moment (941)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🔵 My Patriot Supply Two Week Food Supply with 92 servings
http://www.preparewithadapt2030.com
🔵 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0...
🔵 Avoid Paying UN Global Carbon Tax
New its Not CO2 its the Sun T-shirt
https://teespring.com/stores/adapt-2030
*** Members Only Climate Preparedness Channels ***
https://www.patreon.com/adapt2030
https://www.subscribestar.com/adapt-2030
Tip Jar via - paypal.me/adapt2030
#middleeast snow #climateextremes #hailstorm #atmosphericcompression #indooragriculture #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
_______________________________________
*** Today's Story Links ***
Sunrise Fertile Crescent
Canberra hail storm: Wild weather lashes ACT causing wide-ranging damage https://www.theland.com.au/story/6589...
Mid East Temperature maps https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
African temperature models https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/analy...
Cold surge brings snow to mountainous areas of Taiwan https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news...
Record snowfall on Taiwan's Yushan peak - nearly 10 inches in 17 hours https://www.sott.net/article/428405-R...
Videos of snowfall in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia https://gulfnews.com/world/gulf/saudi...
https://www.sott.net/article/427144-V...
Cold wave grips northern Saudi Arabia, meteorologists fear strongest cold snap ever https://watchers.news/2020/01/30/seve...
A locust swarm of biblical proportions is plaguing eastern Africa https://www.severe-weather.eu/global-...
Epic snowfall rates hit Newfoundland and Labrador, St. John's declares a state emergency https://watchers.news/2020/01/17/powe...
Historic blizzard sets new all-time daily snowfall record -- Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada https://watchers.news/2020/01/20/hist...
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EOm0i1aWo...
______________________________________
*** PODCAST Mini Ice Age Conversations ***
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a...
Libsyn: http://adapt2030.libsyn.com/
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adapt-2030
LIVE BROADCAST Revolution Radio (Studio A)
Thursday Nights 10 PM to Midnight E.S.T.
Freedomslips.com
_________________________________________
*** Video & Audio Content ***
Created & Produced by David DuByne
http://www.oilseedcrops.org
*** ADAPT 2030 NEWSLETTER & RESOURCES ***
http://www.oilseedcrops.org/global-co...
🔵 ADAPT 2030 Amazon Store: Grand Solar Minimum Preparedness
https://www.amazon.com/shop/adapt2030