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The Power Elite of Today are Cowards and Slaves and should be Exposed as Amalekites
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95 views • April 10, 2022
I am formally announcing my intentions of goading those fearful cowards, Amalekites, ruling the world today from the shadows to get nervous and make some mistakes trying to remain hidden. But this will prove very difficult, because when fear takes over ppl start making mistakes. And I will be looking out for these signs and take full advantage and expose them even more, until even children will point to them how naked they appear.
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