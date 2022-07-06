Beyond Charlottesville - Canary Mission

After the tragic events of Charlottesville and the resurgence of white supremacy, America has woken up to the horrors of anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry in our midst. However, many Americans do not realize that the same vile hatred is rife among anti-Israel activists. They share the same hate-speech, warped goals and bizarre conspiracy theories as their counterparts on the far right.

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