Beyond Charlottesville - Canary Mission

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After the tragic events of Charlottesville and the resurgence of white supremacy, America has woken up to the horrors of anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry in our midst. However, many Americans do not realize that the same vile hatred is rife among anti-Israel activists. They share the same hate-speech, warped goals and bizarre conspiracy theories as their counterparts on the far right.
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