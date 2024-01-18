Chicago's Tesla Graveyard Demonstrates Why Centralized Planning Should be Castrated

A deep freeze in Chicago demonstrates the fallibility of centralize planning yet again. Those who claim that they know better than the free market, and consensually plan, must have their ideas castrated, it's what's wrong with the world economic forum, the Democrats, and the collectivists at large as Teslas are unable to charge or move in temperatures well below sub freezing.
#centralplanning #woke #tesla
