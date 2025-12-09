Financial Freedom | When Your Debt Spirals Out of Control and You Feel Like You're Drowning

We have a testimony to tell that most people wouldn’t want to be made public until they were completely on the other side. However, millions of Americans are suffering needlessly under certain financial pressures that there are actually answers for, answers that left us empowered and feeling like we were not alone. As many of you know, our mom, Patriot Gallery, had two very serious health scares in 2024 that could have taken her from us. God is a miracle worker and brought her home! We then threw the book (and our credit cards) along with anything and everything we could- not only to bring our mom back to baseline, but to have her thrive when conventional medicine said there was little to be done.





Our mom is now a walking miracle, not just walking, but hiking up to 6-8 miles a day and zipping around town in better health than she has in many years! All glory be to God, and your prayers!





Like most Americans, we pay our credit cards off in full at the end of every month, we use them to earn points and never bothered to look at what the default interest rates on those cards would be. After Leah took three months off from work and us keeping Jeff Bezos in business with natural health remedy purchases from Amazon, we ended up crushed by extreme interest, leaving us feeling like we were taking on more water than we could bail-out.





Enter two amazing companies- Josh at Faith Works Financial who introduced us to Trinity Debt Management! Come hear our story and how they might be able to help you finally find some breathing room! Congress should pass laws against usury, but until then, Trinity, a faith-based, family Christian non-profit, is here to help set the “captives to high interest rates” FREE! The financial counsellors at Trinity not only CARE about you, most of them have been through the program themselves and know exactly what you are going through, your fears, your shame, the guilt and pain, but also how to bring hope.





If you are stuck under high interest rates, feeling like a failure, not being able to pay down your debt, but just simply surviving, there is HOPE! Read More & connect with Trinity: https://www.resistancechicks.com/financial-freedom/





Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%