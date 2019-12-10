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Mark Passio - Duress
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81 views • December 10, 2019
The whole of humanity is in a state of duress, and we have a moral obligation to end that condition immediately. First, we have to know who the real enemy is. Please visit Mark's website at the link below to get a deeper understanding of the current human condition and the requirements needed to manifest the reality we say we all want.
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
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