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Rosemary Frei: New COVID Vaccines Allowed Without Safety Trials & Geert Vanden Bossche | The Last American Vagabond
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
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60 views • September 07, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

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Links to video sources:

The Curious Case of Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/

No Safety Data? No Problem. (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/

Related:

Laying Out the Evidence: Is It True the New Variants are Very Dangerous? (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/

By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/

From the website:

Joining me today is Rosemary Frei, here to discuss an alarming development in regard to the lack of safety testing for vaccines based on new variants that is being allowed going forward.

.Video Source Links:

In Chronological Order:

https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/

https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Keywords
vaccinesthe last american vagabondrosemary freivaccine sheddinggeert vanden bossche
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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