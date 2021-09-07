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Rosemary Frei: New COVID Vaccines Allowed Without Safety Trials & Geert Vanden Bossche | The Last American Vagabond
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60 views • September 07, 2021
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Links to video sources:
The Curious Case of Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
No Safety Data? No Problem. (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
Related:
Laying Out the Evidence: Is It True the New Variants are Very Dangerous? (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
From the website:
Joining me today is Rosemary Frei, here to discuss an alarming development in regard to the lack of safety testing for vaccines based on new variants that is being allowed going forward.
.Video Source Links:
In Chronological Order:
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
Links to video sources:
The Curious Case of Geert Vanden Bossche
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
No Safety Data? No Problem. (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
Related:
Laying Out the Evidence: Is It True the New Variants are Very Dangerous? (video/article)
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
By: The Last American Vagabond
Original Url: https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/laying-out-the-evidence/
From the website:
Joining me today is Rosemary Frei, here to discuss an alarming development in regard to the lack of safety testing for vaccines based on new variants that is being allowed going forward.
.Video Source Links:
In Chronological Order:
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/no-safety-data/
https://www.rosemaryfrei.ca/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/
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