Too Much Control - The Mystic Philosopher

This message in song titled “Too Much Control” is written, song and produce by I The Mystic Philosopher and I do think that the words speak for themselves in highlighting the current condition that we earthly humans and our humanity now find ourselves in. “Too much control, politicians have one peoples lives; Too much control, some preachers have on people’s mind; Too much control, the news media have on peoples thoughts – we must take back our control. And from my perspective only we the people that truly deserve to have control over our own lives can take it back control; will take it back control; and must take back control from these sociopaths, psychopaths and the demon possessed power hungry tyrants called Po-li-ticians aka Govern-Ments/the Mind-Controllers that are driving us (please note they are not Leaders leading us but Drivers driving us) into insanity and to our potential extinction using Threats, Coercion, Intimidation and the Pandemic of Fear. Hope it inspire you to do the right thing and share. I am The Mystic Philosopher, Ashe, Ashe Ashe I Yah Seh.