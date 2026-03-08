BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump, in response to a question about whether the United States bombed an Iranian school: Iran is the one who did it.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1359 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 2 days ago

Trump, in response to a question about whether the United States bombed an Iranian school: Iran is the one who did it.

Unbelievable.... : (

Trump stated that Iran itself bombed the school in Minab, where 175 schoolgirls were killed.

"Judging by what I saw, it was Iran that did it. We believe that it was Iran... they are very inaccurate with their weapons," Trump replied.

Recall that according to an analysis by The New York Times journalists, the strike on the school was carried out by the US Air Force due to an intelligence error, which classified the school building adjacent to the IRGC base as a military facility.

The US president does not specify why Iran fired on its own base and the school near it.

From other questions on Air Force One clips found:

Trump on Russia assisting Iran: "I have had no indication of that whatsoever. If they are, they’re not doing a very good job, because Iran is not doing too well."

Trump about Iran:   "They cut babies’ heads off. They chop women in half." - Trump.. (Is this an example of Trump derangement syndrome, received from more Satanyahu propaganda?)

Reporter: "Even if it’s not helping the Iranians particularly much, the Russians would still be involving themselves in a conflict they are not a part of."

Trump: "Wouldn’t they say that we do it against them? They can give all the information they want, but the people are overwhelmed. We have the greatest military on Earth."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump says ending Iran war a &#8220;mutual&#8221; decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Trump says ending Iran war a “mutual” decision with Netanyahu, demands surrender

Willow Tohi
Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Trump announces energy pledge with major tech firms to cover AI power costs

Laura Harris
Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Trump refuses to sign any legislation until Senate passes voter ID bill

Cassie B.
Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Global Sulfur Crisis: The Chemical Achilles Heel of Modern Civilization Has Been Severed

Mike Adams
Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to &#8216;AI-First Development&#8217;

Amazon Prime Video Cuts Nearly 3,000 Employees, Citing Transition to ‘AI-First Development’

Mike Adams
The American Republic is Dead. Here&#8217;s What I&#8217;m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

The American Republic is Dead. Here’s What I’m Doing to Survive What Comes Next.

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy