Trump, in response to a question about whether the United States bombed an Iranian school: Iran is the one who did it.

Trump stated that Iran itself bombed the school in Minab, where 175 schoolgirls were killed.

"Judging by what I saw, it was Iran that did it. We believe that it was Iran... they are very inaccurate with their weapons," Trump replied.

Recall that according to an analysis by The New York Times journalists, the strike on the school was carried out by the US Air Force due to an intelligence error, which classified the school building adjacent to the IRGC base as a military facility.

The US president does not specify why Iran fired on its own base and the school near it.

From other questions on Air Force One clips found:

Trump on Russia assisting Iran: "I have had no indication of that whatsoever. If they are, they’re not doing a very good job, because Iran is not doing too well."

Trump about Iran: "They cut babies' heads off. They chop women in half."

Reporter: "Even if it’s not helping the Iranians particularly much, the Russians would still be involving themselves in a conflict they are not a part of."

Trump: "Wouldn’t they say that we do it against them? They can give all the information they want, but the people are overwhelmed. We have the greatest military on Earth."