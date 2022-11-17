Create New Account
Herbed Butter
Ingredients:

½ c. butter (room temperature)

1 T.  HRS Organic Tomato Powder

½ t. HRS Organic Turmeric Root Powder

½ t. Organic Garlic powder

½ t. Italian Seasoning

¼ t. HRS Pink Himalayan Salt

¼ t. crushed red pepper



Directions:

1. Whip butter until creamy

2. Gently fold in spices until well blended

3. Add to your favorite bread, pasta or use to flavor your favorite protein

4. Store unused portion in air tight container in refrigerator

