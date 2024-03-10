7 Mysteries (Restoration Of Israel)

On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "The 7 Mysteries", looking at the restoration of Israel. Some teach that God is through with Israel, and that the church is spiritual Israel, but is that true? This is part. 4. Please watch to find out what it is all about. Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.

