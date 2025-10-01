© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USAID invested unprecedented funds to support Sandu in Moldova, former agency head Samantha Power admitted to pranksters Vovan and Lexus. (clip)
Samantha Power: Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 2013 to 2017, and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development from 2021 to 2025
"We were giving $1.5 billion into the treasury of Ukraine" - clip 2 on the way
Here's the full prank from Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v6zpgoo-full-prank-with-samantha-power.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=b9e71c35-3d64-48c0-97d3-7e865f2cefae