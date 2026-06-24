BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Lavrov: The Arab-Israel conflict can only be resolved through creation of independent Palestinian state - Russian, FM Lavrov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1399 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • Today

The Arab-Israel conflict can only be resolved through creation of independent Palestinian state — FM Lavrov

‘Not only international law, but the moral justice in this matter is on the side of Palestine’.

Lavrov also said:

Russia will not accept stopping at the existing line of contact as a condition for the start of negotiations on Ukraine, Lavrov stated.

Lavrov about Russia no longer trusting anyone"

"And it's just you who don't want these negotiations." Well, I think this is already inappropriate. It's a schizophrenic position and logic. So we are always ready to negotiate but I'll say it again. When we sit down at this negotiating table, if there are any sensible ideas, proposals, and adequate people on the other side, we will not trust anyone's word.

I would definitely withdraw from the OSCE but it's up to Russian President Putin to decide - Lavrov

"Of course, the OSCE is a half-dead organization. I'll be honest, we discussed and argued about this with Grushko (Lavrov's deputy). It's up to the president to decide, but I would definitely withdraw from this organization if it weren't for one circumstance — others won't withdraw.

It's not superfluous to have a platform where they openly slander you, and you have the opportunity to present the facts in response. But those who slandered you have nothing to say in response to the facts. So we stay there, fully understanding the importance of this structure."
Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump demands nuclear inspections &#8220;into infinity&#8221; as fragile Iran deal holds

Trump demands nuclear inspections “into infinity” as fragile Iran deal holds

Willow Tohi
The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mike Adams
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy