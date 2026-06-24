Lavrov: The Arab-Israel conflict can only be resolved through creation of independent Palestinian state - Russian, FM Lavrov

The Arab-Israel conflict can only be resolved through creation of independent Palestinian state — FM Lavrov



‘Not only international law, but the moral justice in this matter is on the side of Palestine’.

Lavrov also said:

Russia will not accept stopping at the existing line of contact as a condition for the start of negotiations on Ukraine, Lavrov stated.

Lavrov about Russia no longer trusting anyone"



"And it's just you who don't want these negotiations." Well, I think this is already inappropriate. It's a schizophrenic position and logic. So we are always ready to negotiate but I'll say it again. When we sit down at this negotiating table, if there are any sensible ideas, proposals, and adequate people on the other side, we will not trust anyone's word.

I would definitely withdraw from the OSCE but it's up to Russian President Putin to decide - Lavrov





"Of course, the OSCE is a half-dead organization. I'll be honest, we discussed and argued about this with Grushko (Lavrov's deputy). It's up to the president to decide, but I would definitely withdraw from this organization if it weren't for one circumstance — others won't withdraw.



It's not superfluous to have a platform where they openly slander you, and you have the opportunity to present the facts in response. But those who slandered you have nothing to say in response to the facts. So we stay there, fully understanding the importance of this structure."