This is how Israel is killing its soldiers with Iron Dome Missile System.

At least 10 Israeli soldiers, in their 20s and 30s, said at the end of their military service or after they were discharged that they had developed cancer following their stint with the Iron Dome unit, according to an investigative report by the Hebrew-language Yedioth Ahronoth daily newspaper.



They called the radar box of the Iron Dome system, which intercepts short-range missiles, “the toaster”.



“When you are near the radar box, you feel your whole body boiling on the inside,” Yonatan Haimovitz, 31, who served for two years in the Israeli air force before being re-stationed to an Iron Dome battery, said.



“You imagine this is how food feels inside a microwave. You feel the heat waves,” he added.



At the age of 22, doctors discovered that Haimovitz had a tumor.



“It was a lump in my neck about that size of a ping pong ball sitting on the main artery and stopping blood flow. I went through chemotherapy and radiation treatment," he said.



“They never equipped us against the radiation,” Shir Tahar, who was diagnosed with leukemia ten months after finishing her military service, said.



“A friend of mine, who had also served at a battery, came to visit me while I was in the hospital and told me he was also sick,” she said.



“He told me that he knew of other people who also got cancer and that something unusual was going on. I didn't listen to him too much, I didn't think it had anything to do with the army. A year later, his cancer came back and he passed away,” Tahar noted.



Many of the soldiers have already filed lawsuits against Israel’s ministry of military affairs, while others say they are too weak to fight it.



The Israeli army has denied any connection between their service at the Iron Dome and contracting cancer.



Ran Mazor, who served in an Iron Dome unit, said he suffered from constant leg and back pain during his service for which members of his unit called him a "crybaby".