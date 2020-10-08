Covid-19, Global Warming and Human Arrogance's War on Science

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Title: "Johannes Kepler" by James Voelkel " Discoveries and Opinions of Galileo" trans. Stillman Drake "The Advancement of Learning" by Francis Bacon
"Ordinary Men" by Christopher R. Browning If you want a copy of the Paris Accord, goto the United Nations Website. The Kyoto Protocols should also still be on there. Reference carbon swapping in any search engine. Pick any major publicly held pharmaceutical company and look at their investment stock holdings portfolio.