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Top Vaccine Insider Says The Vax Will Cause a Worldwide Genocide
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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394 views • March 15, 2021
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INTRO VID: Hey Teachers, Leave Those Kids Alone: https://twitter.com/critica18495985/status/1370923075668221954

MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer: https://www.afinalwarning.com/500036.html

Australian Health Minister in Critical Condition just one day after receiving Covid Vaccine: https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/03/09/health-minister-in-critical-condition-just-one-day-after-receiving-covid-vaccine/

CONTROVERSY ERUPTS AFTER THOMAS “HITMAN” HEARNS SAID MARVIN HAGLER WAS FIGHTING EFFECTS OF VACCINE JUST BEFORE DEATH: https://www.totalprosports.com/2021/03/13/controversy-erupts-after-thomas-hitman-hearns-said-marvin-hagler-was-fighting-effects-of-vaccine-just-before-death

Forget unpleasant swabs: New Covid-19 test analyses your SCREAMS for traces of the virus: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-9330547/Covid-19-test-analyses-SCREAMS-traces-virus.html

Nosy masks: https://twitter.com/logicbot3000/status/1368214232874037255

Amsterdam Netherlands Flag of Netherlands Civil disobedience in full flight, not a care in the world, not a single mask in sight. Long Live the People: https://twitter.com/timesuppeeps/status/1368680339455967233

Absolutely disgusting thugs of the state decide to crack some skulls and run people over for daring to peacefully protest lockdowns in Holland: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1371196978873307143

Paraguay has set an example of how to handle incompetent and corrupt govenment tactics. Demonstrators have managed to force the ministry of health to resign: https://twitter.com/G_P_L_M/status/1368270928992436225

Meanwhile in Milwaukee, they are jizzing on your face: https://twitter.com/Lukewearechange/status/1367218973096435719

Texas fully open: https://twitter.com/DamoPelham3/status/1368345902721605632

Kids burning masks: https://twitter.com/MollyJongFast/status/1368300284829704199

More Tik Tokking Nurses: https://twitter.com/Bartbartholeme1/status/1367826608342581248

NANCY PELOSI: "IN ORDER TO OPEN THESE DOORS, WE SAY: 'OPEN BIDEN'. THAT'S OUR MAGIC WORD": https://www.bitchute.com/video/jX3vUW1Ynyv1/

Will the real president of the United States please stand up: https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/mar/4/will-the-real-president-of-the-united-states-pleas/

encampment in downtown Los Angeles in the rain - German in Venice: https://youtu.be/VA9XGHnM9VI

Kill Gates Piegate review: https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1368014344739463170

ALEXA - DOES BILL GATES KILL PEOPLE?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hrBJuU56U62c/

Janet Yellen Rick Roll: https://twitter.com/bitstein/status/1369462773021880323

Christine Lagarde on expanding purchases by 1,800 billion (1.8 trillion) euros: https://twitter.com/Davincij15/status/1371058536633995265

Lucy $60k BTC vid: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1370942656709279745

Don't understand the difference between #Bitcoin and #Monero . Well, watch this (cat and dog vid): https://twitter.com/_geonic/status/1368776010154450953
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