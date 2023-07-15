AFU Shelling in Aleshki, Kherson region - Powerful Strike captured on video - Direct Hit on Side of White Van

AFU Shelling in Aleshki, Kherson region - Powerful Strike captured on video
Lucky to be Alive - Direct Hit on Side of White Van in front of him.
The Shell didn't hit the previously shelled abandoned looking building. A still shot shows direct hit on van. It didn't exist after that instant caught on thumbnail img. Was it targeted? If I find out more, I'll post it later here. Cynthia.
The following found with the video.
AFU shelling civilian areas in Kherson.
Aleshki, Kherson region - powerful strike captured on video.
A man is driving through an empty square where there are no military installations. But the Armed Forces of Ukraine will talk about strikes on military targets, even though they are simply shelling peaceful neighbourhoods.
