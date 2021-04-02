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YOU ARE NOT A PATRIOT IF YOU BELIEVE THAT EITHER TRUMP OR BIDEN ARE TRULY MORAL AND PATRIOTICALLY DEVOTED TO TRUE JUSTICE IN AMERICA
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41 views • April 02, 2021
Amazing lady hammers it ! Exposing the ultimate truth that truly neither side is representing our best interests in America! Trump and Biden both are puppets of the nwo agenda! You are not a patriot if you be-live one side over the other and still support the Satanic unconstitutional federal reserve that you choose to pay into through income tax. AWAKE NOW! PRESIDENTS ARE SELECTED NOT ELECTED ~ STATED BY FORMER PRESIDENT ROOSEVELT
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