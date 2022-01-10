Numerous Crimes Committed by Pfauci, et. al.

Isn't it strange that the NIH has yet to provide a quantifiable isolate of the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus which scientists can physically examine in order to ascertain its structure and its virility? I think so. All that has been presented to the world's scientific community so far is a single theoretical model of "SARS-CoV-2" that was published in June of 2020--many months after the unconstitutional National Emergency was declared by Donald Judas Trump.Essentially, the world was overthrown over a virus, which cannot even be proven to exist (quantified). That's right, folks. to-date, diagnosis of the mild-moderate flu-like illness known COVID-19 has been based entirely on a list of symptoms, almost all of which overlap other Coronavirus-related illnesses that are quite commonplace, such as the Common Cold, Type A Influenza, and many others, or by the misuse of an RNA amplification too called the RT-PCR device. However, the RT-PCR device is NOT a clinical diagnostic tool, nor was it ever meant to be used for that purpose by the device's inventor, Dr. Kerry Mullins, who was awarded a Nobel Prize for that invention.In this video, you'll hear the testimony of Dr. David E. Martin, an Intelligence Analyst who was a primary investigator in the 2001 Anthrax Attack case, testify before the European Corona Investigative Committee. During his testimony there, he provides irrefutable evidence that the CDC, Anthony Fauci, Francis Collins, Peter Daszak, Ralph Baric, et. al. planned this biological weapons attack against humanity as far back as 2015, and that the real bio-weapon that was released upon humanity as an act of terrorism was not the mysterious SARS-CoV-2 virus, which still has not been isolated, and which is presumed to have escaped a lab in Wuhan, China, but is actually the SARS-CoV virus that the CDC was awarded a patent for in 2007, notwithstanding the fact that granting such a patent violates U.S. federal law.More info: