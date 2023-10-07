The canadian government gave a standing ovation for a REAL WW2 SS nazi, because zelensky was in the room. This was NO accident. This was a deliberately coordinated publicity stunt, designed to DUPE the canadian people into applauding the MODERN nazi criminal in front of EVERYONE!
Video source: sky news
‘This is what happens when ignoramuses take charge’: Douglas Murray on Trudeau’s Canada
