The canadian government gave a standing ovation for a REAL WW2 SS nazi, because zelensky was in the room. This was NO accident. This was a deliberately coordinated publicity stunt, designed to DUPE the canadian people into applauding the MODERN nazi criminal in front of EVERYONE!

Video source: sky news

‘This is what happens when ignoramuses take charge’: Douglas Murray on Trudeau’s Canada

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.