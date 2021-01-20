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The Day of the Assembly Part 1-B
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320 views • January 20, 2021
Other than the Creation itself, the “Day of the Assembly” is the most awesome event in the entirety of the Old Testament Scriptures. It’s greater than even the Israelites Red Sea crossing and Joshua’s long day. Scott has divided this series on the Day of the Assembly into two parts; each part being subdivided into smaller videos. As Scott combines these videos, he will reveal one of the greatest mysteries in all Holy Scripture—God’s ekklesia. It is only when Jews and Christians are made aware of this information regarding the Day of the Assembly that their identity confusion shall be alleviated. The devil has put much effort in keeping mankind ignorant of this event; and thereby, confused about their true identity, standing, and purpose. In this second video, Scott focuses in on the critical importance of understanding the concept of the ekklesia. This understanding of the ekklesia is imperative for any Jew or Christian to have any semblance of their true identity and purpose. So, Scott takes you to the Day of the Assembly, which is the beginning of God’s revelation of His ekklesia.
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
Link to Scott's BItChute channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Follow Scott's videos uncensored on his Odysee channel https://odysee.com/$/invite/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott's BrandNewTube channel: https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=scottstephenstv
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks on Amazon Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
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