Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Supreme Court Rules Vaccines and Mask unconstitutional
113 views
channel image
TheProphet-Barnebus
Published 2 months ago |

In this discussion I will give a situation update first, followed by a introduction into two videos I want to share with you. First is a video of police officer Brantley harassing me and my cousin, the 2nd one is with Gerald Celente giving us a update on the supreme court rulings on vaccines.


References:

  • ﻿﻿Celente & The Judge: Judge Napolitano Provides the Legal Facts. Mandates Violate of Our Rights - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIRAFILd5Wo&t=27s


Keywords
vaccinesmaskcourtconspiracysupremetheorymandatesunconstitutionalmisinformation19covidruled

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket