Supreme Court Rules Vaccines and Mask unconstitutional

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In this discussion I will give a situation update first, followed by a introduction into two videos I want to share with you. First is a video of police officer Brantley harassing me and my cousin, the 2nd one is with Gerald Celente giving us a update on the supreme court rulings on vaccines.
References:
- Celente & The Judge: Judge Napolitano Provides the Legal Facts. Mandates Violate of Our Rights - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIRAFILd5Wo&t=27s