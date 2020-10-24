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Tweet Series Day 38 (Oct 24, 2020)
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2 views • December 16, 2020
Hello Everybody, this is @AmySchumer. She was sort of funny once. She has a foul mouth and talks down to people for being, you guessed it, a Trump supporter. Her uncle is a big man in charge of our government. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. @ChuckSchumer is an arrogant politician who brings nothing to the table. His ideas are all old and outdated, and it’s sad. His cohort is @TeamPelosi. Have you seen Nancy’s district lately? Here’s some pictures of what San Francisco used to look like before she took over and a video of what it looks like now. Yikes!!! Our founding fathers made 2 mistakes. The first one, many will ever let them forget. The second was not enacting Term Limits. These career politicians have been ruining America for many years. Is it entirely our fault when we keep voting them in? Not at all. They strong arm people to keep them on the ballot. In these poorly run cities where voters are brainwashed, they keep these politicians in for 40 years in some cases. We need to put an end to this madness. #TermLimitsNow Nancy’s New Nickname is #PoisonPelosi
Note—Show pictures of San Francisco Pre Nancy Pelosi;
Note—Play “Shocking Nancy Pelosi’s Poop City”
https://youtu.be/f-j5V-YdnZY; @TeamPelosi New Nickname is #PoisonPelosi
Note—Play “Nancy Pelosi Gets Heat for Unmasked Hair Salon Visit”
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA; @TeamPelosi New Nickname is #PoisonPelosi; and wow so Joe Biden had mini strokes (remember the #FakeNews Rules) so that explains a lot.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #RobinWilliams. He is a legendary comedian from a place called #SanFrancisco. His comedy was off the charts. He was a bundle of fire and was taken from us too soon. His comedy was so powerful that it could have cured homelessness. He and his other legendary comedians did their best. It is that activism along with his shows to inspire the Troops that make him a legend. He didn’t pull any punches against Politicians either. His comedy was bold and innovative. Robin Williams, wherever you are, I Salute You! And I wish I could finish this sentence. Other things that are good about San Francisco: Rice-A-Roni, Lombard Street (the winding street), and the show “Full House.” It has entertained children and adults alike for generations. I loved it as a kid, and my younger family likes it too. It maybe gets a little sappy, but sometimes you have to do that to show kids what is right. Sometimes adults need to learn what it’s like to be a kid again and stop worrying about the world around them and listen to the message. #yougotitdude
Note—Play “Robin Williams Zany Description of Middle East Relations 1991 (ripping on George Bush Sr)”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NulIk9xQ-7I; #RIP #RobinWilliams
Note—Play “Robin Williams rambling Joe Biden bit resurfaces 11 years later”
https://youtu.be/zCb5H2LKWmg; #RIP #RobinWilliams
Note--Play “Full House Extended Theme Song”
https://youtu.be/d-OrHsG-03I; #MakeSFGreatAgain #VoteHerOut #PoisonPelosi
Note—Show pictures of San Francisco Pre Nancy Pelosi;
Note—Play “Shocking Nancy Pelosi’s Poop City”
https://youtu.be/f-j5V-YdnZY; @TeamPelosi New Nickname is #PoisonPelosi
Note—Play “Nancy Pelosi Gets Heat for Unmasked Hair Salon Visit”
https://youtu.be/ndafeJrHYGA; @TeamPelosi New Nickname is #PoisonPelosi; and wow so Joe Biden had mini strokes (remember the #FakeNews Rules) so that explains a lot.
P— Hello Everybody, this doesn’t count, this is #RobinWilliams. He is a legendary comedian from a place called #SanFrancisco. His comedy was off the charts. He was a bundle of fire and was taken from us too soon. His comedy was so powerful that it could have cured homelessness. He and his other legendary comedians did their best. It is that activism along with his shows to inspire the Troops that make him a legend. He didn’t pull any punches against Politicians either. His comedy was bold and innovative. Robin Williams, wherever you are, I Salute You! And I wish I could finish this sentence. Other things that are good about San Francisco: Rice-A-Roni, Lombard Street (the winding street), and the show “Full House.” It has entertained children and adults alike for generations. I loved it as a kid, and my younger family likes it too. It maybe gets a little sappy, but sometimes you have to do that to show kids what is right. Sometimes adults need to learn what it’s like to be a kid again and stop worrying about the world around them and listen to the message. #yougotitdude
Note—Play “Robin Williams Zany Description of Middle East Relations 1991 (ripping on George Bush Sr)”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NulIk9xQ-7I; #RIP #RobinWilliams
Note—Play “Robin Williams rambling Joe Biden bit resurfaces 11 years later”
https://youtu.be/zCb5H2LKWmg; #RIP #RobinWilliams
Note--Play “Full House Extended Theme Song”
https://youtu.be/d-OrHsG-03I; #MakeSFGreatAgain #VoteHerOut #PoisonPelosi
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